Claude Puel 'Happy' With Leicester's Performance Against Stoke But Rues Missed Chances

Leicester boss Claude Puel has admitted he was 'happy' with his side's performance in their 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Saturday, but has lamented a number of missed chances which could have secured three points for the Foxes.

Leicester twice led proceedings, first through Vicente Iborra and then Riyad Mahrez before they were brought back onto level terms by the home side within minutes of both their goals, as Xherdan Shaqiri and Peter Crouch ensured each club left with just one point.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Following the match Puel was asked by the BBC if he was satisfied to have secured one point, he said: "I am happy with the attitude of my players, because it was a very good game, with intensity, with passion, with fight and it was very interesting.

"But after 20, 25 minutes was not good for us. We needed some time to correct this and the second part of the first half it was better with quality.

"We had a lot of chances today, it's difficult to accept just one point, but we also saw Kasper [Schmeichel] save well at the end so then OK, we take a point.

I’m enjoying football under Claude Puel so far. Getting Mahrez, Vardy, Okazaki & Gray into the same team 👌🏻

Love the shape. — Ian Stringer (@StringerSport) November 4, 2017

"We can make the situation better, the first and second [goal] we can prevent this. I think it's an encouraging game for us for the future.

Throughout the game, the first half especially, Leicester had a number of opportunities to make sure of the three points, but a lack of a clinical edge allowed Stoke back into the game.

On the missed chances from his side, Puel added: "It's a disappointment perhaps, it's a pity because we could of had the game for us. But, it's a draw and we accept this. I don't know if it's a fair result, but it is one point away [from home]."