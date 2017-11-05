Ex-Chelsea Player Loic Remy Involved in Furious Bust-Up With Las Palmas Teammate During Training

Former Chelsea forward, Loic Remy was involved in training ground bust-up at Las Palmas. With the club languishing in a lowly 18th place, tensions were at its highest during a training session, when Remy clashed with Moroccan team-mate Oussama Tannane.

Spanish newspaper, Marca (via The Sun) reported that the furious bust-up resulted from Tannane receiving a ball to the face whilst doing a separate exercise in training. The pair were undertaking different activities in training, where Tannane was in the middle of doing press-ups when Remy hit a ball in his face.

Tannane, who is on-loan from St. Etienne, got up and charged for the ex-Crystal Palace loanee. The pair had to be separated by team-mates.

The situation between the two has yet to be remedied, with neither having apologised for their role in the altercation. Now the club have had to intervene, by forcing the pair to sit at different ends of the dressing room.

Remy joined Las Palmas in the summer transfer window following an underwhelming loan spell at Palace. The French striker had also been at Chelsea previous, where he struggled to hold down a starting role, though he was part of the team that won the Premier League title in 2014-15.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With just two wins and eight defeats thus far, his struggling side, Las Palmas prepare to take on champions, Real Madrid - who are also suffering from their own purple patch.

Though, the preparations for their trip to the Santiago Bernabéu would’ve been marred by the civil war inside the club.