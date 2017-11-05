Former Everton & Man Utd Boss David Moyes to Be Offered Another Shot in Premier League With West Ham

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes is expected to receive an unexpected reprieve, with reports that he will be offered another chance to manage in the Premier League.

With West Ham boss Slaven Bilic edging precariously closer to the sack, Goal are reporting that David Moyes is being lined up to take control of the London club until the end of the season.

West Ham were once again humiliated in front of their fans, losing 4-1 to Liverpool, and as boos ringed in unison around the Olympic Stadium, Bilic appears to be on the path of inevitability.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The result leaves the Hammers sitting on the cusp of the relegation zone going into the international break, and Moyes could be the manager when the players return from their national duties.

Since leaving Everton for greener pastures, Moyes’ has left a trail of unsuccessful managerial projects. Manchester United, Real Sociedad, and Sunderland were pitstops that he only lasted no more than a season in each role.

However, Goal is reporting that he will be offered a six-month contract by the club, with Phil Neville set to re-join him as part of the back-room team - possibly as the assistant manager.

After the 4-1 thrashing, Bilic seemed resound about the future of his role at the club. He seemed to almost accept his fate when he spoke after the game.

"I have to talk to the chairman because, of course, we have to discuss this defeat," he told BT Sport . "It's not the first one. It's the second in a row at home.

"It's a very difficult situation. That's for me. That's all I can say now."

West Ham will likely resume their search during the international break, after which they face Watford on November 19th, and there won’t be any surprises if there is a new face in the dugout.

