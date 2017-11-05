Impressive Stat Shows Burnley Are a Different Beast on Their Travels This Season

Burnley's campaign has gone from strength to strength, as they have enjoyed a dizzying start to the Premier League season thus far, finding themselves in 7th place in the table. We've all heard of a fortress at Turf Moor, where teams have been made to work to earn anything. However, Burnley have now taken their fortress to pieces and brought it on their travels.



In a season where a team of Burnley's ilk would stabilise their position in the league through their ardent home form, it is their travels away from Turf Moor where they have reaped the ripest of fruits.

Saturday saw Sean Dyche's men travel to St. Mary's where they left Southampton with a 1-0 win. That win carries with it an impressive stat, whereby Burnley have now already won more away games and points this season than they did the whole of last season.

8 - Burnley have already won more away games (2) & points (8) this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17 (1 win and 7 points). Jaunt. pic.twitter.com/qeQGtr3VwH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2017

Last season, Burnley only secured one win on their travels, collecting an overall point tally of seven points. Compared to this season, where in the month of November they have already chalked up two wins and eight points.





Burnley look more than capable of spoiling anyone's day if they dare to underestimate them. One of their most historic victories came earlier in the season, when they visited the home of the champions. They went to Stamford bridge beating, Chelsea 3-2, and since then have gone only from strength to strength on their travels.

Burnley's run of form has earned their manager praise and seen him linked with higher profile jobs, though Dyche will offload compliments onto his close group of players that continue to invest in their manager's philosophy.