Liverpool Icon Insists West Ham Must Sack Underperforming Boss Slaven Bilic to Save Their Season

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has claimed that it is time for West Ham to sack Slaven Bilic, after their 4-1 defeat to the Reds at the London Stadium.

Mohamed Salah struck twice for the visitors while goals also came from Joel Matip and summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Manuel Lanzini grabbing a second half consolation goal for the hosts.

Although Liverpool boast a quality attack filled with pace and finishing, it was the disinterest of the defending side that caught the eye of many critics, with the London side seeming sloppy and disorganised.

Former Everton & Man Utd Boss David Moyes to Be Offered Another Shot in Premier League With West Ham https://t.co/SfYPHndWAE — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 5, 2017

Gerrard, after the game, told BT Sport: "On that evidence, what we’ve just seen in the last 90 minutes, I think you’ve got a manager who is in big, big trouble.

"I think the owner’s have got a decision to make. This ground’s empty. There’s more Liverpool fans than West Ham fans."

The 37-year-old, who now coaches at Liverpool, critiqued the performance of West Ham's players too.

How long has Slaven Bilic got left at the Hammers with the international break coming up?#WHULIV — 90min (@90min_Football) November 4, 2017

"[The fans] deserve more," he said. "The players aren’t giving enough. They’re letting the manager down. It’s just not good enough."

Gerrard explained that the best way for West Ham to successfully move forward now is for them to sack manager Slaven Bilic.

"The next three fixtures are key but it doesn't matter who the opposition are at the moment. If West Ham turn up with that mentality and that attitude they'll lose the fixtures they have coming up."

Full Time: West Ham 1-4 Liverpool



Way too easy for Liverpool, is this the end of Bilic?#WHULIV — 90min (@90min_Football) November 4, 2017

The former Red's man admitted that a change in manager may spark a change in attitude within the Hammers dressing room, therefore, arguing that it may be time for the Hammers to make a move.

"It's the owners that have a big decision to make," he said. "Do they do it now or wait a bit closer to Christmas?

"For me, looking at that last 90 minutes, it'd certainly be a yes for me."

West Ham face fellow London club Watford in their next fixture and anything short of a win could spark the end for the Croatian manager.