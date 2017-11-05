Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Would Unsurprisingly Decline the Chance to Manage Everton

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is clearly not willing to put old rivalries aside when it comes to his future in management and when asked about the Everton vacancy on the BT Panel on Saturday evening, his answer was to be expected.

Following Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham, Gerrard's punditry for the evening was both insightful and intriguing - but one of the final questions posed to Gerrard invoked a hilarious response.

Gerrard's instantaneous 'nope' shows his undying allegiance to Liverpool, currently managing the U18's and doing a terrific job. Despite the direction the club is going in and the poor start to the season, Everton remains a high profile job for any manager.

However, there is no chance that Gerrard would ever take the reigns on the Blue side of the Mersey. Scoring ten times against Everton over the duration of his career, Gerrard's hatred of Everton stems back to his upbringing as a Liverpool fan.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

With the club in free fall following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last month, David Unsworth's role as caretaker manager has not got off to a great start. Three consecutive losses with Unsworth in charge have seen Everton crash out of the League Cup, Europa League and cement themselves in a relegation battle.

With just eight points so far, making them equal with Swansea, Everton find themselves in 19th and a goal difference of minus thirteen.

Hosting Watford in a late Sunday kick off, fans will be hopeful of a return to winning ways - having not won since a 2-1 turnaround against Bournemouth.