Lukaku Destroyed on Twitter as Fans React to Chelsea's Hard Fought Win Over Man Utd

Chelsea handed Manchester United their second loss of the season after putting in a remarkable shift to beat their former boss' side 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata's second-half goal proved the difference maker in what was a feisty affair between the two sides, getting on the end of yet another pass from Cesar Azpilicueta to score a magnificent header that left David de Gea rooted to the spot.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

United huffed and puffed nearing the end of the match, with Marouane Fellaini returning to action and making a right nuisance of himself. But the Blues held on to their lead, seeing the game out and closing the gap between themselves and the Red Devils to a single point.

As it turns out, Romelu Lukaku had zero touches in the Blues' box and was hardly a threat. And as you would expect, fans were quick to point out how poor the Belgian was via Twitter.

Below are some of the best tweets stemming from the match.