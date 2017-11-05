Lukaku Destroyed on Twitter as Fans React to Chelsea's Hard Fought Win Over Man Utd

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Chelsea handed Manchester United their second loss of the season after putting in a remarkable shift to beat their former boss' side 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata's second-half goal proved the difference maker in what was a feisty affair between the two sides, getting on the end of yet another pass from Cesar Azpilicueta to score a magnificent header that left David de Gea rooted to the spot.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

United huffed and puffed nearing the end of the match, with Marouane Fellaini returning to action and making a right nuisance of himself. But the Blues held on to their lead, seeing the game out and closing the gap between themselves and the Red Devils to a single point.

As it turns out, Romelu Lukaku had zero touches in the Blues' box and was hardly a threat. And as you would expect, fans were quick to point out how poor the Belgian was via Twitter.

Below are some of the best tweets stemming from the match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters