Mo Salah Credits His Confidence for Blistering Liverpool Form Following His 2-Goal Heroics

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Mo Salah is fast becoming one of the signings of the season, and he has credited his confident approach to life at Liverpool as a key factor for his fine form.

Salah has managed to notch 12 goals in his opening 17 matches at Liverpool, with two of those coming in Liverpool’s 4-1 demolition of West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

It’s been a brilliant start to life at Anfield for the Egyptian, where he has credited both his teammates and his self-belief as the primary reasons behind his blistering form following his £36m move in the summer.

Reported by Liverpool’s official website, Mo Salah said following Liverpool’s win against West Ham: 

“I had confidence from the beginning. I was happy to come here. I had two great seasons in Rome so I had confidence to come to England again. That was the plan. I have to carry on and keep looking forward to the next games.”

Knowing four of the Premier League’s top six were playing one another on Sunday, Liverpool knew they needed three points against West Ham. Following a laboured 20 minutes, Salah put Liverpool ahead thanks to a slick, fast-flowing counter-attack, with Sadio Mane laying the ball on a plate for Salah.

Joel Matip would soon double the Reds’ lead thanks to a Salah corner, which Joe Hart parried into the feet of the big Cameroonian, who tapped it in from six yards.

Manuel Lanzini handed West Ham a lifeline in the early stages of the second half, providing a delicate finish after some rather slack defending from Joe Gomez, but Liverpool would soon restore their two goal advantage.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Following a fine run and cut-back, Roberto Firmino played through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who saw his first shot saved, but made no mistake with the follow-up- less than a minute after West Ham halved the deficit.

Salah made it 4-1 with fifteen minutes remaining, taking full advantage of Mane’s chipped pass to the left-hand side. Salah touched the ball out of his feet and let loose a vicious half-volley, which nestled straight in the bottom right corner.

Speaking about the game, Salah said: “We started the game very well and scored at the beginning. That helped us. It’s a good result in the end and we have to carry on and keep looking forward. 

"We have great players up front and we have a great team. Everyone wants to give everything and I’m happy that everyone is doing well. I’m happy for the team to get the result.”

