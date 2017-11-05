Mo Salah Credits His Confidence for Blistering Liverpool Form Following His 2-Goal Heroics

Mo Salah is fast becoming one of the signings of the season, and he has credited his confident approach to life at Liverpool as a key factor for his fine form.

Salah has managed to notch 12 goals in his opening 17 matches at Liverpool, with two of those coming in Liverpool’s 4-1 demolition of West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

It’s been a brilliant start to life at Anfield for the Egyptian, where he has credited both his teammates and his self-belief as the primary reasons behind his blistering form following his £36m move in the summer.

Reported by Liverpool’s official website, Mo Salah said following Liverpool’s win against West Ham:

“I had confidence from the beginning. I was happy to come here. I had two great seasons in Rome so I had confidence to come to England again. That was the plan. I have to carry on and keep looking forward to the next games.”

Two more for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool stroll past West Ham 4-1. Best #UCL signing of the summer? pic.twitter.com/LbRiP9ZDCB — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2017

Knowing four of the Premier League’s top six were playing one another on Sunday, Liverpool knew they needed three points against West Ham. Following a laboured 20 minutes, Salah put Liverpool ahead thanks to a slick, fast-flowing counter-attack, with Sadio Mane laying the ball on a plate for Salah.

15 - Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 15 goals in all comps this season (12 goals, 3 assists), more than any other Liverpool player. Vital. pic.twitter.com/9lFxj98Z8N — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2017

Joel Matip would soon double the Reds’ lead thanks to a Salah corner, which Joe Hart parried into the feet of the big Cameroonian, who tapped it in from six yards.

Manuel Lanzini handed West Ham a lifeline in the early stages of the second half, providing a delicate finish after some rather slack defending from Joe Gomez, but Liverpool would soon restore their two goal advantage.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Following a fine run and cut-back, Roberto Firmino played through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who saw his first shot saved, but made no mistake with the follow-up- less than a minute after West Ham halved the deficit.

Salah made it 4-1 with fifteen minutes remaining, taking full advantage of Mane’s chipped pass to the left-hand side. Salah touched the ball out of his feet and let loose a vicious half-volley, which nestled straight in the bottom right corner.

Speaking about the game, Salah said: “We started the game very well and scored at the beginning. That helped us. It’s a good result in the end and we have to carry on and keep looking forward.

"We have great players up front and we have a great team. Everyone wants to give everything and I’m happy that everyone is doing well. I’m happy for the team to get the result.”