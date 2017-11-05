Paul Clement Claims Swansea Did 'Not Deserve Anything' Following Poor Display Against Seagulls

When you are struggling for positives and staring relegation in the face, it is hard as a manager to see where the points will come from to survive in the Premier League.

Following another negative result at home to Brighton, the fans booed Paul Clement, who in turn criticised his team's defensive display.

Speaking to the club website post-match, the Swans boss admitted they will not turn a corner with that kind of performance.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“My summary of that is if we play at that level and that standard, we cannot be expected to win games,” said Clement after the loss. “Until they scored, it was relatively even, but the way we defended the goal was very poor.

“It started with a simple throw-in we didn’t deal with, we didn’t stop the cross and then the cross into the box found a player unmarked. After that you saw a team who are really struggling for any kind of confidence at the moment."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Despite attacking with intent in the second half, a lacklustre performance that created no real chances other than set-pieces set a precedent for the entire match, that they cannot create from open play.

Even though they did not create many clear-cut chances, Clement believes experience, coming sooner rather than later, will get them out of this rut.

“At the moment we are in a really bad moment, no question about that,” he added. “But together, with me at the front, we have to find a way to get a victory.

“We might have to grind out a result somewhere, to win ugly, to get out of this run we are on. A lot of these players have been in this kind of situation before. We have belief that we can get out of it but we don’t want it going on and on. We have to get out of it soon."