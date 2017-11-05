PHOTO: Marseille Fans Use Giant Banner to Show They Want Former Man Utd Defender Patrice Evra Gone

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Marseille supporters have made their feelings clear regarding Patrice Evra after the defender kicked a fan in the face prior to their Europa League game against Vitoria.

Several banners were displayed during Marseille's fixture against Caen on Sunday which translate to them wanting the Frenchman out of the club. 

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

"You thought yourself above Marseille and its fans, we don't want you under our colours anymore, get out of the club."

Evra was given a straight red card from the referee, which meant Marseille had one less player to choose from the substitutes bench. 

According to reports, reported by the Daily Mail, Marseille supporters were yelling "Leave the OM!" and "You suck!"

Marseille ended up losing the Europa League match to Vitoria 1-0, which results in the French side sitting second in their group.

Following the defeat, the club released a statement on the incident.

"Marseille have noted the incident between an individual and Patrice Evra during the warm-up ahead of the match against Guimaraes.

"An internal investigation is being conducted to establish all those responsible.

"In any case, a professional player must keep his cool in the face of provocation and insults, as hard and injustified as they are. 

"Similarly, the club can only condemn any destructive behaviour by so-called supporters who insult their own players when everyone should be supporting their team instead."

Marseille next face Bordeaux away from home after the international break. 

