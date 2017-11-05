Pulisic Concedes Dortmund Weren't Ready for Bayern Clash Despite His Own Spectacular Performance

November 05, 2017

Christian Pulisic has admitted his Borussia Dortmund side were not sufficiently prepared for Bayern Munich, especially in the first half of their defeat to the German champions on Saturday. 

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Pulisic said:"We didn't come out ready to play in the first half, not at all. 

"Bayern, they were doing whatever they wanted, they were finding the spaces and we just weren't ready to play.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"Second half we had a little bit more intensity but in the end it just wasn't enough."

Despite being on the wrong end of the result, Pulisic was widely regarded as the game's best performer. His manager, Peter Bosz, compared to him favourably to Dortmund's famous fans: "For me, Christian Pulisic was the best player on our team," Bosz said. "[He was] on a level with our fans, who still supported us despite the 3-0 deficit.

"That was incredible, I've hardly ever seen that before. Christian exuded a lot of pressure and showed great maturity but our fans but our fans were incredible today."

Disregarding his personal performance, Pulisic was also unable to shed any further light on why Dortmund were so unprepared. When asked for an explanation, he replied: "No, I don't know. We just didn't come out ready to play right from the start of the game and obviously, against a good team like [Bayern] it's not possible to win."

Dortmund have been in worrying form as of late, and the former Ajax boss Bosz has been under pressure for his persistence with his specific style of play, despite their defensive frailties. 

The Dutchman must be grateful that Pulisic's monomuntal performance has occupied most of the limelight after the game, as opposed to talk regarding his own future.

