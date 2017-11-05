RSC Anderlecht Consider January Move for Newcastle Forward Aleksandar Mitrovic

Belgian side RSB Anderlecht are considering making a January move for Newcastle forward Aleksander Mitrovic, according to Belgian outlet HLN.

The Serbian joined the Magpies from Anderlecht in 2015 for £13m, however he has been unable to carry his form over to England.

Mitrovic has fallen down the pecking order at St. James' Park and faces stiff competition from Dwight Gayle.

The forward has netted just once this season since Newcastle gained promotion back to England's top flight. The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Toon in just over two years at the club, nothing like his time in Belgium where he fired in 28 goals before making the move to the North of England.

However his time at the club was fuelled with controversy with picking up several bans for on and off the field reasons which has derailed his time at the club.

Newcastle suffered a last minute defeat at home on Saturday against Bournemouth 1-0 which has seen them drop to 11th place in the Premier League table.

The Magpies next make the daunting trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in two weeks after the international break.