Spurs Star Dele Alli Set to Miss Crystal Palace Clash With Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur look set to be without star man Dele Alli for their Sunday lunchtime clash against Crystal Palace.

The Premier League strugglers head to Wembley to take on high-flying Spurs and the Eagles will be boosted by the news that the England international midfielder will not be involved in the London derby.

Alli played 90 minutes as Spurs tore Real Madrid apart in the Champions League midweek, scoring a brace as Mauricio Pochettino's side ran away 3-1 victors to claim a historic win over the reigning European champions.

Although it has not been confirmed whether or not Alli's injury was a result of the win over Los Blancos, his absence may prove costly as Roy Hodgson's men attempt to cause an upset in North London.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has been in good form this season, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances in all competitions, without ever really reaching top gear. His partnership with the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen continues to reinforce Spurs' place as one of the most dangerous sides in the league.

However, they will have to do it without him on Sunday, with South Korean forward Son Heung-min the most likely replacement in the Tottenham Hotspur front line.

