Swansea Star Luciano Narsingh Remains Positive Despite Home Defeat Against Brighton

Swansea winger Luciano Narsingh insists his team can turn their fortunes around following their defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Swans suffered their fourth home defeat of the season after an awkward finish from Brighton striker Glenn Murray gave the South coast side a very hard fought win.

After the game, Narsingh spoke of his disappointment and asked the fans to keep the faith as his team seek to climb away from the relegation zone.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“We are very disappointed”. We understand the fans’ frustration. They want to see wins just as much as we do.

“We ask that they keep faith in us. We have to show them that we are working hard and can deliver better performances.

Despite only two victories under their belt this season and no points in their last three games, the Dutch winger believes that his side has the quality to turn things around.

Brighton hand Swansea third successive league defeat https://t.co/UoGPbmmKQO pic.twitter.com/z12HUdoIPw — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 5, 2017

“We have to keep working hard and start taking points. We have to keep going, stay focused and keep believing.“We have confidence we can be better than this, but we have to show it on the pitch.

“It is a difficult time but we are confident we can turn things around for the club and start to take the points.”

"We want our Swansea back," chanted the fans yesterday. Tweet us your thoughts on Paul Clement's team. pic.twitter.com/kj5KTK2ndm — Sunday Supplement (@SundaySupp) November 5, 2017

The Welsh side sit third from bottom with only eight points this season. The international break has come at a good time for them as they need to regroup and prepare themselves for crunch games against the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth in the coming weeks ahead.