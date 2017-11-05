Swansea Star Luciano Narsingh Remains Positive Despite Home Defeat Against Brighton

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Swansea winger Luciano Narsingh insists his team can turn their fortunes around following their defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Swans suffered their fourth home defeat of the season after an awkward finish from Brighton striker Glenn Murray gave the South coast side a very hard fought win. 

After the game, Narsingh spoke of his disappointment and asked the fans to keep the faith as his team seek to climb away from the relegation zone. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“We are very disappointed”. We understand the fans’ frustration. They want to see wins just as much as we do.

“We ask that they keep faith in us. We have to show them that we are working hard and can deliver better performances.

Despite only two victories under their belt this season and no points in their last three games, the Dutch winger believes that his side has the quality to turn things around. 

“We have to keep working hard and start taking points. We have to keep going, stay focused and keep believing.“We have confidence we can be better than this, but we have to show it on the pitch.

“It is a difficult time but we are confident we can turn things around for the club and start to take the points.”

The Welsh side sit third from bottom with only eight points this season. The international break has come at a good time for them as they need to regroup and prepare themselves for crunch games against the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth in the coming weeks ahead. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters