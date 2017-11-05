Report: Meunier Decided Against Chelsea Move to Fight for Place at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier has revealed that he rejected a deadline-day move to Premier League champions Chelsea in order to fight for his place at the Parc des Princes, per Four Four Two.

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

The Belgian was in constant competition with Serge Aurier last season, and the arrival of Dani Alves over the summer hasn't made things any easier, despite the former joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues were in search of cover for Victor Moses in the right wing-back position during the summer and sounded Meunier out, but he decided against the move, prompting the Londoners to sign Davide Zappacosta from Torino instead.

"I was expecting PSG to sign another right-back, but didn't foresee them getting Dani Alves," he said. "I didn't know what to think. Was I going to remain on the subs' bench all the time?

"I could have left for Chelsea on the final day of the transfer window. But I didn't want to join them.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

"I am happy at PSG and I don't want to leave. I want to become their first-choice right back between now and the end of the season.

"Professionally, things could not be better for me. I am free from injury, and I am playing for arguably the best team in the world right now."

The 26-year old has made 12 appearances for the French side so far this season, chipping in with three goals as well. It certainly looks like he made a great decision.

