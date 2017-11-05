West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Admits He's Under Pressure After 1-0 Loss to Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has admitted that his position at the club is under pressure, after the side slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Huddersfield Town.

Rajiv van La Parra's wonder-goal gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half-time, but they were reduced to ten men in the second half when Chris Schindler was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite Pulis making three attacking substitutions, his side were unable to salvage a point from the match. Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via BBC Sport, Pulis responded to the criticism he faced from the away fans after the match, many of whom were calling for his head.

Pulis said: "We are in the results business and these results mean there's some pressure on me. I am disappointed professionally.

This is West Brom’s lowest points tally after 11 games of a Premier League season (10) since 2005-06 (8), when they were relegated. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rkfwUqcXME — AccaTracker App (@AccaTrackerTM) November 4, 2017

"You can't fault my players, who have worked incredibly hard. When they went down to 10 men there were times when we could have displayed a little more care in the final third.

"But we were beaten by a wonder goal when it should have been a free-kick given our way.And the crowd here is absolutely fantastic - it reminds me a little bit of Stoke City when we first got promoted."

Turning his attention to his side's poor recent run of form, Pulis contended:

"Anybody who's been on a run of games like we have, and we've been on a poor one in respect of results, you're going to take criticism.





"It hurts to go such a long time without winning a game. But things conspire against you at times and you don't get the breaks. I worry about my players more than anything else."

Pulis is hanging on to his job at the Baggies by the skin of his teeth, after his side made it ten games in a row without a victory.





West Brom now lie in 15th place in the table, just two points away from the relegation zone. With their next two matches against Chelsea and Spurs, the West Midlands side could be in for a bumpy ride for the next couple of weeks.