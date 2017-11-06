6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend as Man City Extend Advantage at Top of the Premier League

Another hectic weekend of Premier League football saw Manchester City extend their advantage at the top of the table thanks to a convincing win over Arsenal.

Their title bid was helped by Chelsea, who overcame Manchester United in Sunday's late game, while Tottenham triumphed over Crystal Palace and Liverpool eased past West Ham.

What were the best moments of the weekend? Here are our top six picks...

Best Goal

For those of you unfamiliar with Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra, look up his goal from the win over West Brom on Saturday.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Picking the ball up about 20 yards from goal, the Dutchman whipped a shot over Ben Foster and into the top corner, earning Huddersfield a vital three points before the international break.

Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Arsenal was well placed, Mohamed Salah's second against West Ham was exquisite and Son Heung-min's finish versus Palace was a beauty, but Van La Parra rightfully wins this round.

Best Assist

Stoke's game against Leicester was a cracker, ending in a four-goal draw at the bet365 Stadium.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

One of the match's highlights was Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting beauty of a pass through to Xherdan Shaqiri, who finished with aplomb past Kasper Schmeichel for the opener.

Honourable mentions go to Anthony Knockaert's cross for Glenn Murray and Cesar Azpilicueta's ball to Alvaro Morata.

Best Debut Performance

Tottenham fans around the world were extremely anxious when it was announced that Paulo Gazzaniga would be stepping in for the injured Hugo Lloris and the ill Michel Vorm.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Fears were not eased when the Argentinian collided with Mamadou Sakho early on, looking quite shaky, but he pulled himself together soon after to produce an impressive display.

The 25-year-old pushed away Scott Dann's header and blocked Luka Milivojevic's effort with the score still 0-0 before Son scored the game's only goal.

Best Save

Gazzaniga's aforementioned stop from Dann was impressive, but the reaction levels from Stoke's Jack Butland were off the chain.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While Shinji Okazaki's stooped header was nevertheless straight at the England goalie, he still had barely any time to react, fending it over the bar.

Bar that stop Butland had an average game, but he kept his side in the match when they could have been 2-0 down and looking at a defeat.

Best Open Goal Miss

Oh, Wilfried. Your team played well for periods at Wembley, and had more than enough chances to take the lead against a tired and lacklustre Tottenham team.

Mamadou Sakho could have been braver in the opening minutes before smashing into Gazzaniga and Dann was unfortunate not to net from a header, but Zaha really should have given his side the lead after rounding Gazzaniga.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, under reasonable pressure from some Spurs defenders, the Ivory Coast international could only pull his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

While Zaha is probably one of the league's best wingers, his decision making and lack of concentration at times proved detrimental to Palace's fortunes on Sunday.

Best Manager Rivalry

You need only look at Antonio Conte's reaction at full-time on Sunday to see how much Chelsea's win over Manchester United meant to him.

Who knows how much longer the Italian will be in England but he has certainly sparked up a fiery relationship with Jose Mourinho, who has commented on Chelsea's injury woes in recent weeks.

Whether there was a handshake snub is up for debate, with Conte claiming the pair embraced twice, but there is definitely a frosty feeling between the pair, giving games featuring the two teams an added edge.