AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Happy With Sunday Away Win But Not With Team's Performance

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Vincenzo Montella has declared to be satisfied with AC Milan's 2-0 victory against Sassuolo on Sunday night, yet he criticised the team's overall performance, which he believes has room for improvement. 

Speaking to cameras in the aftermath of the game, Montella looked like the type of person who had just managed to save his unstable job - happy but extremely tired. 

Indeed his place as Milan's manager seems now a bit more certain, but it came after speculation by Italian media suggested that Gennaro Gattuso was ready to take his place had the Rossoneri lost to Sassuolo. 

He commented (via  Ansa): "He (Gattuso) is a good loyal friend. He was caught in the middle of the media's rumours, but these situations are part of our job and need to be tackled with absolute calm. 

"In life, we all want to know who's our friend and who isn't and in the past few days I was lucky enough to figure it out."

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Despite the win, he knows that a lot needs to be done for his team to be fully back on track, as he said: "The game perfectly pictured our performances this year. We started out with great commitment, pressing high. Then, in a moment of difficulty, Sassuolo had a good chance and we lost our momentum and struggled."

His men scored one goal for each half, but were often caught off-guard and risked too much: "We need to improve our performances as well as our mental preparation to each game, but now that we have three more points we can relax for a moment."

A win was certainly crucial on Sunday night, but Milan still stand quite far away from the table leaders Napoli, Inter and Juventus, which are now his outfit's biggest competitors: 

"There isn't much of a difference between us and the big clubs, yet we lost to them in direct encounters. This means that we need to improve on many other aspects. And we will." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters