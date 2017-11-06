Andy Carroll Disappointed With Hammers Fans for Not 'Staying Until the End' Against Liverpool

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has expressed his disappointment in seeing supporters leave before the final whistle, according to the Mirror.

Thousands of supporters left the London Stadium with over 15 minutes left to play in the Hammers recent 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, something that the England international has noticed on more than one occasion this season.

Slaven Bilic leaves West Ham. David Moyes will be confirmed sooner rather than later... https://t.co/5O2qd0xn5P — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) November 6, 2017

"They really should be staying. They should be staying until the end. You never know what’s going to happen," Carroll said about the West Ham supporters.

"They walked out at halftime against Tottenham when we were getting beat 2-0 and we turned it around.

"Palace fans last week. Look what happened in the 97th minute. Fans should stay until the end, regardless of the team.

"They should be supporting us no matter what. We should be playing better. It’s us to blame. But they should be helping us out a bit."

Quickfire goals from Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip had West Ham 2-0 down inside 25 minutes.

Despite pulling one back through Manuel Lanzini, Liverpool soon gained the upper hand once again and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored the Reds' two goal advantage.

Salah then added his second of the game to round off a miserable afternoon for the hosts, a result that has since seen Slaven Bilić sacked.