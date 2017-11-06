Arsene Wenger Ignores Failed Coquelin Gamble and Blasts Officials for 'Offside' Man City Goal

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Arsene Wenger has laid into the officials that oversaw Manchester City's 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday, claiming referees 'do no work hard enough.'

The Frenchman watched on as his side fell to defeat against the Premier League table-toppers, with two of the hosts' goals arguably controversial.

Nacho Monreal was adjudged by Michael Oliver to have fouled Raheem Sterling as he was bearing down on goal, which led to a Sergio Aguero penalty, and then David Silva appeared to ghost into an offside position before squaring to Gabriel Jesus for his seventh of the season.

The Frenchman said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I would say overall the referee made the decision today, with the soft penalty and the offside goal. 

"But we are used to it when coming here, last year they had two offside goals, and once again, I feel they don't work enough, because the level drops every season at the moment. Overall it's unacceptable what happens.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"The physical level is very good, the decisions [are not]. At 2-1 we are in the game, and he gives a clear offside goal, and of course that kills the game for us.

"And if you see last year we conceded two offside goals as well, but of course they are a top team, but on top of that it makes things very difficult for you. Just wrong [the refereeing decisions]."

Wenger opted to leave £50m striker Alexandre Lacazette on the bench for the crunch clash and include Francis Coquelin in a midfield three - a decision he effectively admitted as being the wrong one when he hauled him off for the former Lyon man early in the second half.

