Arsene Wenger Reveals Why Francis Coquelin Played in Defence During 3-1 Loss at Manchester City

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal's official website that injuries and illness to his defenders were the main reason that midfielder Francis Coquelin played in defence during Sunday's 3-1 loss at Manchester City.

Coquelin, who usually plays as a defensive midfielder, played in the back three of a 3-4-2-1 formation, but the Gunners were blown away by the league leaders and Wenger's team selection, especially Coquelin's positioning, was heavily criticised as a result.

The Frenchman told the club's website: "I can explain to you that Mertesacker came into training yesterday morning, sick. That Holding had a thigh strain. That Debuchy had just come back from [being] a long-time absentee. 


"That I don’t see that big a problem to play in the middle of the [central defensive] two. You’re a defensive midfielder or a defender, it’s exactly the same. I don’t think that was a problem in our game."

The defeat, Arsenal's fourth on their travels this season, leaves the Gunners sixth with a first title since 2004 already looking impossible this season. They face a huge game after the international break whe they host North London rivals Tottenham at home.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters