Bournemouth Stalwart Steve Cook Admits He Could Have Been Red Carded After Late Winner

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

AFC Bournemouth stole the three points with a dramatic late goal at St James' Park on Saturday thanks to veteran defender Steve Cook.

Cook popped up with an injury-time winner, sparking jubilation in the away end amongst the Cherries fans and Eddie Howe's dugout. 

However, literally seconds after, the mood could have been soured, as Cook impeded Toon striker Dwight Gayle - the last man, in on Bournemouth's goal.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Englishman seemed to halt Gayle's run deliberately with no intent of playing the ball, 

referee Paul Tierney somehow deeming the challenge fair. Benitez and the Magpies were incensed at the decision, feeling the referee had delivered the easy verdict - avoiding further drama so late on.

The 32-year-old centre back revealed he feared the consequences of his challenge when speaking to the Daily Echo: "I thought he was offside but wasn’t going to take any risks by letting him go. He didn’t give offside and it probably was a foul but there you go."


"I thought I was going to be sent off... But I would have been more than happy to have taken one for the team to get the three points. Fortunately, neither happened and we got the three points."

Eddie Howe, although elated, showed sympathy for Newcastle and Benitez, agreeing that: "At the time, I thought it should have been a free-kick.


"I know the Newcastle fans might not agree with me but I thought the referee had a good game. I know one side views it differently to the other but that, potentially, was one we got away with."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters