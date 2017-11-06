Bournemouth Stalwart Steve Cook Admits He Could Have Been Red Carded After Late Winner

AFC Bournemouth stole the three points with a dramatic late goal at St James' Park on Saturday thanks to veteran defender Steve Cook.

Cook popped up with an injury-time winner, sparking jubilation in the away end amongst the Cherries fans and Eddie Howe's dugout.

However, literally seconds after, the mood could have been soured, as Cook impeded Toon striker Dwight Gayle - the last man, in on Bournemouth's goal.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Englishman seemed to halt Gayle's run deliberately with no intent of playing the ball,

referee Paul Tierney somehow deeming the challenge fair. Benitez and the Magpies were incensed at the decision, feeling the referee had delivered the easy verdict - avoiding further drama so late on.

The 32-year-old centre back revealed he feared the consequences of his challenge when speaking to the Daily Echo: "I thought he was offside but wasn’t going to take any risks by letting him go. He didn’t give offside and it probably was a foul but there you go."





"I thought I was going to be sent off... But I would have been more than happy to have taken one for the team to get the three points. Fortunately, neither happened and we got the three points."

Eddie Howe, although elated, showed sympathy for Newcastle and Benitez, agreeing that: "At the time, I thought it should have been a free-kick.





"I know the Newcastle fans might not agree with me but I thought the referee had a good game. I know one side views it differently to the other but that, potentially, was one we got away with."