Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Makes it Clear Who Liverpool Need to Sign in January

Frank Lampard says Liverpool need to buy a goalkeeper and some defenders in the January transfer window, according to The Sport Review.

Talking to BT Sport, the former Chelsea midfielder believes the goalkeeper position and the middle of the defence is their weakest point. The Reds have conceded a staggering 17 goals so far this season, the second worst total in the top half.

Lampard on what Liverpool need: "Well, centre-halfs. And they have to get a goalkeeper for me." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 4, 2017

He said: "[They need] centre-halves. They have to address that. And they need a goalkeeper. There’s still a question mark about who is their goalkeeper, rather than saying who is the main man – and that brings inconsistency."

Liverpool looked set to bring Virgil van Dijk to Anfield in the summer, but controversy over the way the Reds went around the transfer meant the deal fell through, and the only defensive addition in the summer was Andy Robertson from Hull for £10m.

The Reds won 4-1 at West Ham on Saturday, their third win in a row following the horrific 4-1 loss at Tottenham three weeks ago.

Other results saw them go fifth as Jurgen Klopp's side appear to have got their season back on track. Liverpool face Southampton at home after the international break as they look to rejoin the top four.