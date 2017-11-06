David Moyes Would Be 'Perfect' for the West Ham United Role According to Phil Neville

Following Slaven Bilic's departure from West Ham United, former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville has stated he feels David Moyes would be the perfect candidate for the vacant managerial role at the London Stadium.

Moyes, who managed Neville at Everton, as well as taking the the role as head coach at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, is a strong favourite to become the next West Ham manager, in the hopes he can remedy their poor start to the season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Hammers have picked up only nine points from their first 11 league games, seeing them sitting alongside Swansea City and Cystal Palace in the relegation zone.

Should Moyes be appointed at the London Stadium he will have a tough job on his hands salvaging West Ham's season, however Neville believes he is the right man for the job.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Neville said: "West Ham look like they need a change and I think David Moyes is perfect. People, I think, are disrespectful because of a couple of bad experiences he’s had but he’s still a fantastic coach."

Neville played under Moyes for the duration of his eight-year Everton career and has always held the Scottish manager in high regard for his success throughout his tenure with the Toffees.

Following their 4-1 defeat at the hand of Liverpool, West Ham currently sit in 18th place, with their next Premier League game coming at Vicarage Road against Marco Silva's Watford after the international break.