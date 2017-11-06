Eric Dier Responds to Pochettino's Criticism of Close Relationship With Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Tottenham star Eric Dier has dismissed talk regarding his potential transfer to Manchester United last summer, claiming his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino is stronger than ever.

The England international was linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer, until the Red Devils' surprise acquisition of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea. Tottenham boss Pochettino has since revealed in an autobiography, that his midfield enforcer became unsettled as a result of talks with the United coach.

Dier was quick to set the record straight over any doubts regarding his commitment to the North London side though, while speaking to The Times, stating: "What needs to be clarified, is that this is something that happened last Christmas."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"The manager’s [Pochettino's] point of view was [the general friendliness with Mourinho] was disrespectful to him. [The dialogue] was more him getting that message across than me getting my message across." 

"I grew up in Portugal. Portuguese people are very proud and it’s a small country. It doesn’t have the economic power of a country such as England, so people like Mourinho, Ronaldo, they’re extremely proud of it. Growing up there I was within all that, you know? I didn’t want to be disrespectful to anyone. I completely understand where the manager was coming from but I believe I was stuck in the middle of something I couldn’t really affect."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pochettino felt that the conversation between the two derailed Dier's focus and resulted in a series of lack-lustre performances - the Englishman instead attributing the showings to fatigue:

"A crazy amount of games," he said. "I’d never played anywhere near that amount and the Euros, though ending badly, was an incredible experience. After that you have a very limited holiday and when I returned for pre-season my mindset wasn’t right. I was mentally tired. I wasn’t ready to put my whole body into it again."

"It probably took six months - January, February - for my football to get better and a lot was my fault, my attitude and that didn’t have anything to do with Man United."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters