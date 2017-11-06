Everton Duo Sent Home by David Unsworth After Showing a Lack of Effort in Training

Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas were dismissed from Finch Farm on Saturday after the Everton pair showed a lack of effort during the club's training session, according to Sky Sports.





The two players were left out of Everton's squad that faced Watford on Sunday, a game that saw the Toffees claim three points, and it is understood that it was David Unsworth's decision to keep Schneiderlin and Mirallas out of his Premier League squad.





Despite signing a new three-year deal over the summer, Everton's Belgian forward has struggled to maintain a first-team spot. Mirallas took to social media on Sunday to offer some explanation to concerned Everton fans.

"Thank you for all your messages," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram. "It's a difficult situation for me, but in life there are things much more serious than my personal situation."





Schneiderlin made a £20m move to Goodison Park back in January, however, the 27-year-old French international has struggled to replicate his best form in the heart of Everton's midfield.





With the January transfer window fast approaching, both players have been strongly linked with a move away from the club this summer. Many expect Mirallas to try and force his way back to Greek side Olympiacos, while Schneiderlin's future still remains unclear.

Things looked like they were going from bad to worse for Everton in their match with Watford when, after Richarlison gave the Hornets an early second-half lead, Christian Kabasele doubled the visitors' advantage.

However, quickfire goals from Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin brought Everton back onto level terms, before a goal in stoppage time from Leighton Baines sealed the Toffees' important victory.