Everton Forward Sandro Ramirez Already Considering Return to Spain After Difficult Start at Goodison

Spanish forward Sandro Ramirez has yet to be given a real chance to shine for the Toffees since his move to Goodison Park last summer, but he is already re-thinking his decision to leave his homeland according to reports.

The 22-year-old moved to Everton from Malaga, where he scored 14 goals last season, after the club triggered Sandro's £5.2m release clause.

Since then, the Spaniard is, according to Marca (via HITC), growing frustrated with the lack of game time he is getting at Everton and is already considering a move back to Spain.

Sandro is yet to score for Everton, but he has been given little opportunity to. He has not made a Premier League appearance for the Toffees since September and has found himself at the back of the pecking order behind fellow new signing Wayne Rooney, Oumar Niasse, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton are not firing on all cylinders without Sandro, having scored just ten goals so far this season, and many fans remain eager for Sandro to get his opportunity to show what he can do.

Sandro may find that he finally gets his chance when Everton find their new permanent manager to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month. The Everton board are said to be looking to hire someone before the end of the international break.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

If not, Sandro could be given a spell on loan for the remainder of the season if he is considered surplus to requirement at Goodison park.