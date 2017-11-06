Former Hammer Neil Ruddock Wants David Moyes Nowhere Near Vacant West Ham Job

A number of names are already starting to be suggested to replace to recently sacked Slaven Bilic as manager of West Ham United. The Hammers are languishing in 18th in the Premier League table, following their 4-1 defeat at home against Liverpool.

One person linked to the Hammers job is former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes. However, former West Ham defender Neil Ruddock has objected to the idea.

Speaking to Alan Brazil on his Sports Breakfast show for TalkSPORT, Ruddock said that West Ham should go nowhere near David Moyes.

Ruddock told Brazil, as quoted by HITC, "David Moyes you’re having a laugh, aren’t you!? I don’t know the man, but seriously what’s he going to do there."

"He did a great job at Everton and they were disciplined, but I think he’s lost that with his track record over the last three or four years."

Moyes' recent managerial record has been somewhat tarnished by his recent appointments. He was sacked in his first season at Manchester United as Sir Alex Ferguson's chosen replacement. He was then sacked by Spanish club Real Sociedad one year after taking over there in 2015. Moyes was also relegated with Sunderland last season.

Ruddock gave his suggestion for who he thought would be a better fit at West Ham. "It’s Chris Hughton for me, absolute nailed on."





Brighton and Hove Albion have been flying under the management of Chris Hughton in their first season in the Premier League. They currently sit in eighth place, just four points behind Arsenal and Liverpool.

For now though, David Moyes is the favourite to take the West Ham job, with reports suggesting he will take over at the club until the end of the season.