Former Potter Jonathan Walters Claims Stoke's Record Departure Is Part of the Problem at West Ham

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Jonathan Walters says former Stoke teammate Marko Arnautovic is part of the problem that has resulted in West Ham's disastrous season, according to Football.London.

Walters played with the Austrian winger at Stoke, but left for Burnley in the summer whilst Arnautovic joined the Hammers for a club record £20m. However, a 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Saturday left them in the drop zone and cost manager Slaven Bilic his job.

Walters spoke on Match of the Day 2 of the Austrian's questionable attitude and believes it is just one factor in the Hammers issues, saying: "Marko could turn it on the last year, [and over the] past few years, and when he’s on it, he’s on it, but how many games did he did he do it over the course of the season?"

He went on to add: "And would he do the other side of it [tracking back] and could he do it consistently? For me, it’s probably a good deal for Stoke. Then again, it’s a step up for Marko." Arnautovic hasn't made much of an impact at the London Stadium, with his best displays coming in the EFL Cup against lower league opposition.

As the club look for a new manager, they will look to move out the bottom three when they travel to high flyers Watford after the international break.

