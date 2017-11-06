Frank Lampard Reminds Liverpool Fans of Forgotten Star Adam Lallana as Reds Gain in Form

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Frank Lampard has claimed that Liverpool fans have forgotten about one of their best players in Adam Lallana, as the Englishman nears his return from a lengthy layoff.

Lallana has been sidelined with a thigh injury and is yet to feature for the Merseyside club this season, and amidst the current fluctuating form of Liverpool, Lampard says that the fans have forgotten that they have a top quality player on the way back. 

“We don’t even talk about Adam Lallana because he’s been out for a while. But what a fantastic player he is to come back," Lampard said.

“They’ve got so many options. When Liverpool are on their game, they’re as good as anyone in the Premier League to watch.”

The ex-Chelsea man spoke about Liverpool after they hammered West Ham 4-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday. Welcoming back a player like Lallana will be key for the Reds with important games in the league and Champions League coming up. 


As for the former Southampton man, he will be keen to get back on the pitch and show the type of form that we saw last season, and with the World Cup fast approaching he will be hoping for a seat on the plane to Russia.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Liverpool are now fifth in the league, and on the same points tally as Burnley. With the return of Lallana, Jurgen Klopp now faces a selection dilemma with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge pushing for a start, who themselves hope to be in Gareth Southgate's squad next summer.

