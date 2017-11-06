Inter Milan Boss Luciano Spalletti Believes Torino Are on His Team's Level After Tight 1-1 Draw

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti told Sky Sports that Sunday's opponents Torino are on the same level as his his side after the two teams drew 1-1.

It was a frustrating day for unbeaten Inter, who needed substitute Eder's goal to rescue a point in a game where victory would have taken them top, at least for a couple of hours.

After the game, which Inter just about edged overall, Spalletti said: "Today's difficulty Turin is a team at our level, I do not see any difference, they did their game, playing to win."

He also spoke of his frustrations at his side's wasteful display as they dropped to third following a win for Juventus and a draw for leaders Napoli later in the day.

He added: "We've done something wrong with that we usually make a lot of wrong choices, so we have a draw." Eder's equaliser comes just days after he signed a long term contract with the club, and Spalletti spoke of his importance following his crucial goal on Sunday.

He also said: "It's a level alternative, we renewed the contract for it: it plays in three roles and when you have players like this who enter and change the game, one must also praise the mental aspect."

Napoli's draw with Chievo later on Sunday means Inter are still just two points off top spot, and will hope for a better result when Atalanta visit the San Siro after the international break.