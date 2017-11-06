Jose Mourinho Compliments Chelsea's 'Pragmatism' Following Red Devils' Slender Defeat

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Jose Mourinho praised the 'pragmatism' of Chelsea in their 1-0 win over his Manchester United side on Sunday evening. 

Following the loss, the United manager seemed bitter as he responded to criticism by attempting to play more attacking, progressive football. Ultimately, Mourinho's philosophy was proved right as United dropped points and fell eight points behind Manchester City in the race for the title. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said: "We had initiative, courage, dynamic, and we had the chances to equalise, which I think could be a fair result. But this is not about what is fair or what is not fair, it's about the pragmatism of the result. One goal, three points. Congratulations."

Mourinho also pointed to the absence of some of his key men through injury, in a week where Mourinho criticised other managers who complain about injuries: "Of course we missed some important players, especially the quality and the physicality of some of them who could not be available.

"The team that scored first probably wins because both teams are very good defensively" said Mourinho, "Being in front is always an advantage but they score before us and then they were in a more comfortable position."

Marouane Fellaini was hailed by Mourinho for his impact on the game and comeback from injury: "I thank Fellaini for unbelievable effort. He trained only yesterday and made himself available today. I have to say Fellaini was fantastic for us. I don't want to let it go without praising him."

