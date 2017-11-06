Jurgen Klopp Reveals There Were Never Any Doubts Over Mohamed Salah's Quality After Fantastic Form

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he always anticipated Mohamed Salah would be a quality signing for Liverpool following the Egyptian's red-hot form for the Reds.

Since joining in June for around £36m, Salah has proven to be worth every penny for the Reds as he has hit the ground running upon his return to life in England, contributing to 12 goals from 17 games across all competitions.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Despite a level of scrutiny surrounding the acquisition of the 25-year-old winger from Roma, Klopp has gone on record to reveal there was never any doubt that Salah was the right man to bolster Liverpool's already impressive attacking lineup.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com following the 4-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium, Klopp spoke of his time tracking the Egyptian, saying: "We were sure he can help us. Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry [Hunter], they were really in my ear and were on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"When you have 20 players on the table, different players, it’s difficult to make an early decision, but we all were convinced about it so could make the early decision so we could really get him. He’s a fantastic person, a nice lad and a really good football player.

"I didn’t think if he can score 12 goals or whatever in 17 games [but] I hope he’s not finished now!

"That would be nice, if we talk after the season about different numbers - and both numbers should be much higher."

After just under half a year at Liverpool, Salah has reached the joint-third highest goal tally (12) by a single player in a season since the departure of Luis Suarez in 2014, bettered only by Daniel Sturridge (13) in 2015/16 and Philippe Coutinho (14) in 2016/17.