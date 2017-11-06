Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi Reveals Hard Upbringing Having to Pay to Watch the Premier League

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Leicester City regular Wilfred Ndidi has described his earliest memories of Premier League football, claiming he had to pay to watch games in England's top flight.

The Nigerian midfielder is now an essential part of the Foxes weekly line-up in that very league - providing solidity and balance to the midfield. It must be extremely gratifying, having experienced such a tough up-bringing, having to play football in the streets of Nigeria.

Speaking to Leicester City TV Ndidi stated: "When I was growing up I was playing in the streets, knocking the ball around, not in the grass, not even in the sand or clay, it's in the main road."


"You put two big stones and you just play against each other. Sometimes you have to be careful because when you fall off you can get scratched. Also after that, we sometimes go and pay money to see the Premier League games... I will say I grew up the hard way, you have to fight for survival, what to eat."


This revelation from the 20-year-old will only strengthen the affinity between himself and the Leicester faithful, as the Foxes look to secure a European spot at the end of the 2017 season - currently six points adrift of high-flying Burnley in 7th.

With the Premier League now briefly on pause, ahead of International fixtures, the physical centre mid will look to continue his solid run of form - having notched his second assist for the East-Midlands outfit against Stoke City on Saturday.

