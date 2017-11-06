Liverpool Linked With Sensational Swoop for Man City Star as Adam Lallana Alternative

Liverpool are being linked with a shock move for Manchester City stalwart David Silva as a result of stalling contract talks between Etihad Stadium chiefs and the Spanish playmaker.

Silva's current City contract isn't due to expire until 2019 and it has previously been suggested that he would look to return to his native Gran Canaria to play for home-town team Las Palmas.

The 31-year-old vice-captain has been in fine form for City this season, but talks over a new contract are yet to yield an agreement over a possible extension.

That has led the latest tabloid gossip to suggest that Liverpool are eyeing a move for the World Cup and double European Championship winner.

According to the rumours, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is impressed by Silva and sees the veteran as a possible alternative to usual Anfield creator Adam Lallana, a player with a less than bulletproof fitness record who is still yet to get on the pitch at all this season as a result of injury.

The same media reports also link AC Milan and Inter Milan with an approach for Silva. Exactly how much truth there is to any of the speculation remains to seen.

It is thought that any move to Las Palmas will have to wait until later in Silva's career, with the club unable to match the £160k-per-week wages he is currently able to command.

Las Palmas are badly struggling in La Liga this season. They sit only two points off the bottom of the table and have lost seven league games in a row, including a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid just this weekend.