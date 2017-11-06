Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Dele Alli 'Will Be Ready' for Hotly-Anticipated North London Derby

Dele Alli should be available to face Arsenal in two weeks, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The England international has a minor hamstring injury and despite being absent from Spurs' victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend, Alli could be in line for a spot in the Tottenham first team for the north London derby.

"Dele Alli felt something in his tendon in his posterior against Manchester United, close to his hamstring," Pochettino told the Metro.





"He played 90 minutes against Real Madrid but it is only a very small thing. It was a risk for him to play today but for Arsenal, he will be ready to play."





The Argentine manager also spoke about the fitness of Harry Winks and Harry Kane, both of whom are expected to feature for England during the international break.





"We need to assess Harry Winks along with the national team medical team but I am sure he is going to make it," Pochettino added.

"Harry Kane is okay and I am sure he is going to make the national team too. We just have to have good communication and have trust with the national team that they will take the best decision for the player, for England and for Tottenham.





"I am very pleased with the victory over Palace. The team were very professional and we fought. We have to fight in every game."