Mauricio Pochettino Heaps Praise on Tottenham Squad Following Battling Win Over Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino praised the depth of his squad following their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Tottenham struggled their way to a 1-0 win without the services of Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Pochettino told tottenhamhotspur.com that: "The win was so important, a massive three points for us."

Tottenham finish a great week on a high ... Heung-Min Son the hero against Crystal Palace. ⚽️💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/JRG5CGWA33 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 5, 2017

"We can talk about different things but after a few difficult circumstances the answer was fantastic from the squad. That pleased me the most, because it’s about the squad and today the squad was amazing."

"We won the because of the squad."

Following on from their Champions League victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, Tottenham were understandably subdued for large parts against the Premier League's basement club.

They struggled for 64 minutes before Son Heung-min fired in what could be a crucial winning goal for Spurs.

Pochettino said: "When you play a game like Real Madrid there is always danger, you have to be focused and the performance was so professional from the team."





Maybe it wasn’t our best performance but I’m so happy because it was a difficult game, difficult to play against a team that is playing well and needs the points. It’s a fantastic three points for us."

Tottenham's win moved them level on points with 2nd place Manchester United going into the international break.

When the Premier League resumes in a fortnight, Tottenham have the first North London Derby of the season against Arsenal before they return to Wembley to face West Brom.