Report Claims Trio of Managers Have Already Rejected West Ham Job as Club Seek Bilic Replacement

West Ham sounded out three managers who all rejected the chance to replace Slaven Bilic at the London Stadium according to the Daily Mirror.

According to the report West Ham reached out to Watford boss Marco Silva as well as former Manchester City managers Roberto Mancini (now at Zenit St Petersburg) and Manuel Pellegrini (at Hebei China Fortune) during the final days of Bilic's reign as boss. However, unfortunately for the Hammers all three managers declined the offer, with all men refusing to break their current contract at their clubs.





Silva's Watford, despite losing their last three Premier League outings, sit nine places better off than the Hammers currently, while the former Hull boss has been credited with their recent revival.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini, who finished the Chinese Super League season last weekend, would likely be reluctant to take up a gruelling relegation battle particularly compared to the riches of his current club.

Mancini may also have considered West Ham something of a step down, as his Zenit sit second in the Russian table and he has Europa League football to enjoy this season.

After failing with their previous attempts, the West Ham hierarchy are reportedly set to appoint former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes until the end of the season.

For the Scotsman, his stock has never really been as low as it is at this time. Since flopping in Manchester, he had an ill-fated spell with Real Sociedad and oversaw a dreadful campaign with Sunderland as they were condemned to relegation last season.

This news of Moyes imminent arrival has not pleased sections of the West Ham faithful, with many hoping for a more ambitious option than the former Sunderland boss.

A tough task awaits the new manager in east London, with a team under-performing and currently occupying 18th spot in the league. The new boss will need to hit the ground running - with away fixtures against Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham before the end of the calendar year - if the Hammers are to avoid relegation this season.