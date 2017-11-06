Roy Hodgson Admits Points Are More Important Than Performances as Eagles Slip 6 Points From Safety

Despite a spirited display at Wembley against Tottenham, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was left frustrated that his side did not leave with at least a point.

Palace had a particularly good spell at the start of the second half, but were eventually sunk by a strike from Son Heung-min.

Hodgson told cpfc.co.uk: "I've seen my team give the maximum. We created chances and had moments in the game where we got on top of our more-illustrious opponents, but we got nothing from it.

Only Liverpool and Spurs (13) have won more #PL points against the 'big six' in 2017 than @CPFC (12)#TOTCRY pic.twitter.com/1IjBKWFZYX — Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2017

"We need points and I’d have settled for playing much worse than we did and having a bit of good fortune."

Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha both had glorious chances for the Premier League's basement club but they were unable to get past Tottenham's third choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

The former England manager bemoaned Palace's lack of attacking options saying: "It would be nice by the end of the season to have one person who is a centre forward and goalscorer.

"They have Kane, Son and Llorente, and all we have if we want to change something is Bakary Sako, who is a left winger trying his best as a centre forward."





Hodgson admitted that the league table is beginning to become a major concern for Palace, despite the fact only 11 games have been played. He said: "When we look at the table we’re still on four points and we’re getting further away from the teams that are just outside of the relegation zone, and our task gets harder with every defeat."

Everton's 3-2 win over Watford means Palace are now six points from safety with a crucial home game against the Toffees to come after the international break. Palace then face Stoke at Selhurst Park before they make the short trip to Brighton.