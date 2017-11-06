Roy Hodgson Admits Points Are More Important Than Performances as Eagles Slip 6 Points From Safety

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Despite a spirited display at Wembley against Tottenham, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was left frustrated that his side did not leave with at least a point. 

Palace had a particularly good spell at the start of the second half, but were eventually sunk by a strike from Son Heung-min. 

Hodgson told cpfc.co.uk: "I've seen my team give the maximum. We created chances and had moments in the game where we got on top of our more-illustrious opponents, but we got nothing from it.

"We need points and I’d have settled for playing much worse than we did and having a bit of good fortune." 

Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha both had glorious chances for the Premier League's basement club but they were unable to get past Tottenham's third choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. 

The former England manager bemoaned Palace's lack of attacking options saying: "It would be nice by the end of the season to have one person who is a centre forward and goalscorer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"They have Kane, Son and Llorente, and all we have if we want to change something is Bakary Sako, who is a left winger trying his best as a centre forward." 


Hodgson admitted that the league table is beginning to become a major concern for Palace, despite the fact only 11 games have been played. He said: "When we look at the table we’re still on four points and we’re getting further away from the teams that are just outside of the relegation zone, and our task gets harder with every defeat."

Everton's 3-2 win over Watford means Palace are now six points from safety with a crucial home game against the Toffees to come after the international break. Palace then face Stoke at Selhurst Park before they make the short trip to Brighton. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters