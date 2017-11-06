Serial Relegation Avoider Sam Allardyce Named Front Runner for Everton Job as Toffees Await Decision

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Serial Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has met with Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as the club continue to search for their new manager. A number of names have been linked to the Everton job since Ronald Koeman's sacking last month. 

Burnley's Sean Dyche and Watford's Marco Silva have been linked to rob. Former Premier League players Phil Neville and Ryan Giggs have also expressed interest in taking over at Goodison Park. But following his talking with Moshiri, Allardyce has emerged as the front runner for the job.

Allardyce possesses an attractive statistic which could persuade Everton's board. Big Sam has never been relegated from the Premier League in his managerial career. Everton, after a disastrous start to their season could find themselves in a relegation scrap. The Toffees sit just two points away from the drop zone. 

This record continued in the last job as a Premier League manager when he helped Crystal Palace avoid the drop last season. Allardyce could therefore suit at Everton as the man who can steady the ship and prevent the club from disaster.  

Everton may struggle to tempt away Dyche or Silva from their current clubs, and so may feel that Allardyce is the best available option for the Toffees. 

Meanwhile, caretaker manager David Unsworth continues to manage Everton as the club look to find a permanent replacement for Koeman during the international break.

Unsworth has just earned his first victory as caretaker boss at Everton in a thrilling 3-2 win over Watford. For now, Everton have been lifted out of the relegation zone, but still have a lot of work to do to ensure their Premier League survival. 

