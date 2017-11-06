Swansea City Confirm Claude Makelele Has Left the Club to Take Managerial Role in Belgium

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Claude Makelele has left Swansea City and taken over as the head coach of Belgian Pro League side K.A.S. Eupen, the club has confirmed on Twitter.

The former Chelsea midfielder moved to South Wales in January to link up with Paul Clement, the pair having previously worked together under Carlo Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain.

Makelele played a huge part in keeping Swansea in the Premier League last season, picking up 28 points from the remaining 19 games to eventually finish in a comfortable 15th place in the Premier League.

Makelele will take over at Eupen from Spanish manager Jordi Condom, with the Belgian side currently sat bottom of the first division. 

However, a recent 4-4 draw with Sint-Truidense, thanks to two late goals from Abdelkarim Hassan and Marc Valiente, have kept Eupen in touching distance of the rest of the table. 

Although a relatively small club, with their home ground holding just over 8,000 people, Eupen were hitting the headlines throughout the summer transfer window.

Henry Onyekuru, Eupen's star player from last season, was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. 

However, the Nigerian opted for a move to Everton and has since moved back to Belgium to join Anderlecht on loan, where he has scored six goals in 13 Pro League appearances.

