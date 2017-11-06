Zidane Happy With Cristiano Ronaldo's Contribution Following Desperate Win Versus Las Palmas

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Zinedine Zidane was pleased with his side's response after a 3-0 win on Sunday night against Las Palmas, and praised superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's display, despite the Portuguese international continuing his scoreless streak in La Liga.

Speaking after Sunday's victory, Zidane was proud of Ronaldo's contribution in the match as he provided an assist for Isco, which made him Real's all time leading assist provider, and believes the former Manchester United star will be back to his goal scoring best in no time. 

"Now Cristiano is getting assists, his bad run will end. Isco's goal came from a Ronaldo cross. Both Ronaldo and Benzema have been doing the right things on the pitch," he said, as quoted by Marca.

The French boss also praised the performance of Marco Asensio, and was happy for the Spanish international following his stunning goal. 

"I'm happy for Asensio's goal. It was fantastic and important for the three points. I leave with the feeling that we had a good game, it was important to win after two defeats."

Zidane felt that it was a crucial win after a disappointing week in which they were outplayed and outclassed by Spurs in the Champions League on Wednesday.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We are calm, but it is important to win," admitted Zidane."We knew that we would have to play really well. "Now we have to think about the next match."

The Real boss went for youth in defence on Sunday night, and gave youngster Jesús Vallejo his first start in La Liga for Real Madrid. The Frenchman's decision proved to be correct, as his side kept a clean sheet with Vallejo standing in admirably for the injured Raphaël Varane. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"Vallejo did very well. I'm very happy for him, but I'm happy with everyone's performance".

Los Blancos sit third in the table, eight points behind table toppers Barcelona. With Atlético Madrid after the international break, Real will feel confident heading into what is likely to be one of the most important games in their season so far. 

