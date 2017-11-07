Arsene Wenger to Escape FA Punishment for Diving Accusations Against Raheem Sterling

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger won't be facing any disciplinary action from the English FA for his comments regarding Raheem Sterling.

The Frenchman accused Sterling of diving to win a penalty, during the Gunners' 3-1 loss to Manchester City on the weekend, after coming into contact with Nacho Monreal in the Londoners' box.

"I believe it was no penalty," Wenger said to BBC after the match.


"We know that Sterling dives well, and he does that [win the penalty] very well."

Wenger also added: "You can accept it if City win in a normal way, they are a good side, but the way it happened is unacceptable."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the longtime gaffer will not face any penalty for his outburst as he is understood to have danced on the line, but did not overstep.

Wenger also disagreed with a few other refereeing decisions stemming from the game. But as things stand, he remains on the good side of the FA.

The result leaves the Gunners some 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, and they have a tough challenge coming up after the international break, with a clash against rivals Tottenham set to follow.

