Arsene Wenger Sweats on Potential Injury for Arsenal Ace in France Training

Arsenal were given a scare on Monday, as reliable talisman Olivier Giroud was pictured laying on the turf at Clairefontaine, grasping his leg in pain, during a training session with the France national team - according to football.london.

However, it is believed the Gunner did carry on the rest of the session with his teammates - in what condition though, is currently speculative.

This unfortunate revelation comes ahead of France's friendly clash with Wales on Friday evening, meaning manager Didier Deschamps may have to re-shuffle the pack.





Not that France are short in that position, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Alexandre Lacazette, Kylian Mbappe and the recently recalled Anthony Martial, all able to play the native striker role.

Perhaps the lion share of concern lays with Arsene Wenger then, whose squad is less endowed with natural forwards. Giroud has struggled to become a regular starter at the Emirates this season, but Wenger values the striker massively as an asset - having refused interest from Everton for the Frenchman in the summer.

This is largely because the 31-year-old possesses entirely different qualities to the likes of Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez, offering a more direct approach to the Arsenal squad. There's also no question that successful outfit needs a deep squad for the marathon of a full season and multiple competitions.

With the exile of Los Blancos star Karim Benzema from the French international team, Deschamps often looks to Giroud as a target man for the side - someone to bounce passes off and link play in the final third, similarly to the Real Madrid ace.





The Arsenal man has been a key figure in helping his country qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia and certainly looks as though he will play a big part in the tournament.





After taking on Chris Coleman's Wales, Les Bleus travel to Germany just four days later as they step up preparations the tournament next year.

For the time being the national team can deal with Giroud's absence relatively smoothly, but his club manager will have his fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.

The North London outfit have important games against the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United on the horizon and Arsene Wenger will want to approach both with every available weapon in his Arsenal.