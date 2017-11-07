Atletico Stalwart Juanfran Reassures Crestfallen Star Antoine Griezmann the Entire Team's Behind Him

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran has offered public support for Antoine Griezmann following an unhappy walk off the pitch stemming from a late substitution on the weekend.

Diego Simeone hauled the France international off around the 80th minute against Deportivo, with the team heading for a 0-0 draw. But Thomas Partey came up with a last-gasp clincher, sailing a free-kick into the opposition's net to snatch all three points at the death.

Griezmann struggled for most of the game, and his brother Theo vented his frustrations, via Twitter, later deleting his angry posts.

But Juanfran has moved to assure everyone that the team is behind their striker, whom he describes as being "an extremely important player."

"Griezmann? He is an extremely important player for us, and we are all behind him," the Spaniard said to Diario AS (H/T Daily Mail).

"We all adore him and have total faith in him. Any decision taken by the coach is one we accept, it doesn't matter which players are involved.

'He acts with the team in mind and Griezmann should be calm because everybody here supports him."

Griezmann, noticeably unsettled by a failed move to Manchester United over the summer, has failed to hit top form so far this season, scoring a meager two La Liga goals.

It is believed that the Red Devils will continue in the attempts to sign the forward when Atletico's transfer ban is lifted, despite having recruited Romelu Lukaku during the last window.

If they do keep up their pursuit, it is likely that the French star will leave this time around, with the ban thought to be the only factor which kept him in the team during the summer.