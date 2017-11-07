Crocked Liverpool Star Adam Lallana on Course for First Team Return Against Old Club Southampton

Liverpool have been given a boost to their midfield with Adam Lallana set to make a return against his old club Southampton next weekend.

The midfielder has yet to make a single appearance for the Reds this season, having picked up a thigh injury during pre-season.

Arguably one of Liverpool’s best players last season, Lallana’s energy and creativity has been missed in Liverpool's midfield of late.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The England international is on course to make a return to full training during the week after gradually building up his fitness over the last month.

Lallana has been eagerly keeping Liverpool fans updated on his recovery and, according to the Liverpool Echo, is ready to re-join the first-team in the next few days.

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield on November 18, with both clubs looking for a win.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Liverpool hope to make it three wins in a row, after beating West Ham and Huddersfield in their last two games, whereas Southampton look to regain a bit of form following a mixed bag of results that leave them 13th in the table.

The three wins on the bounce for the hosts have suggested that the Reds have turned a corner and Jurgen Klopp will want to continue this positive momentum after the international break.

The last two meetings between the clubs have both been goalless draws, but with Liverpool’s attack on fire this season, that trend is unlikely to continue.