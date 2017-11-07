Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke Returns to Training After 6 Weeks Out to Boost Eagles

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke returned to training on Tuesday afternoon after six weeks out with a knee injury sustained in the 5-0 defeat at Man City in September.

The Belgian will be a welcome addition to Roy Hodgson's attacking options as he looks to lead the Eagles away from the relegation zone, whilst also removing the goal scoring burden from winger-turned-striker Wilfried Zaha.

Palace have only scored four league goals this season - half of which were scored by Zaha - and Benteke's return could see them revert to using an orthodox striker up top.

The striker looked overjoyed to be back out at Palace's Beckenham training pitches and it is hoped that he could feature against Everton once the international break has concluded.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The break comes at just the right time for Benteke, allowing him almost two weeks to get back to match fitness before the early relegation crunch match against the Toffees.

Palace were recently linked with a move for Liverpool striker Danny Ings in January, suggesting Hodgson may not think Benteke's return will add enough firepower to keep the Eagles up.

