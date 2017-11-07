Demarai Gray Hopes Leicester Performances Under Puel Will Help Him Achieve England Seniors Dream

November 07, 2017

Leicester City's Demarai Gray hopes that his recent displays for his club side will catch the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate with the 2018 World Cup in Russia just around the corner. 

Gray has started in Leicester's previous Premier League fixtures against Everton and Stoke, as new manager Claude Puel looks set to put his faith in the England U21 international.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In a week that has seen fellow U21 teammates Joe Gomez, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek making the step up to Southgate's squad for the Germany and Brazil friendlies, Gray hopes he can do likewise in the future. 

Speaking to the Leicester Mercury, Gray stated: "I see he has selected some of the other Under-21s [for the games against Germany and Brazil] which is a big confidence boost for that squad.

"Hopefully, after the international break, I can remain consistent and get a call-up. It is important to be as consistent as possible."

Warren Little/GettyImages

Gray provided a glimpse of his potential with a man of the match performance in Leicester's 2-0 win against Everton and after recently signing a new four-year contract with the Foxes, Gray hopes to continue his development with the former Premier League champions. 

He continued: "It is nice to get the contract tied up for now so I can focus on playing more games. I think it is important I keep working hard and keep trying to improve as a player."

One man who has confidence in Gray is his new Leicester manager Claude Puel, who compared the winger to Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Harzard, who played under Puel during his time at LOSC Lille.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Gray was delighted with the comparison and insists Puel is the right man to help him fulfil his ambition of an England call-up.

He said: "It is nice to hear [the Hazard comparison]. You have all seen the player Hazard has become after working with our manager, so it is all a good confidence boost for me.

"I am happy to be getting coached. I think at my age it is important to always be developing. I think he can help me become a better player. That is what it's all about."

