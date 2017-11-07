Ex-West Ham Defender Alvaro Arbeloa Reacts on Twitter to Bilic Sacking in the Spiciest Possible Way

Slaven Bilic's sacking at West Ham is something that has divided opinion among neutral football fans. Many feel a tad sorry for the Croatian, whilst some claim he was lucky to have lasted as long as he did.

One man who has no love lost for the now-former manager, though, is Alvaro Arbeloa, who took to Twitter to respond in a pretty classless manner.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Bleacher Report (@brfootball) had tweeted out the news at 3:07am on Monday and the Spaniard, catching wind at 11:08am, replied coldly: "Better late than never."

It is quite rare for players or even ex-players to come out and comment on matters relating to a managerial sacking, but even rarer for them to condemn them so cuttingly, especially so soon after.

Better late than never. https://t.co/JIATfzL9DY — Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) November 6, 2017

Arbeloa represented the Hammers for the 2016/17 season in his final outing before retiring, and endured a fairly miserable time at the London Stadium.

The 34-year-old made just three appearances under Bilic, and was part of a group that failed to deliver in their debut season at their new stomping ground, going on to finish 11th after a rocky two-thirds.

West Ham relieved Bilic of his duties and have now turned to David Moyes to help steer them away from a relegation battle this season.

The club currently sit 18th in the Premier League table having won just two out of their opening 11 matches, and have enlisted the help of a man who has failed in his last three managerial jobs.

