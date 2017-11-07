Football Writer Outlines Reasons Why Jose Mourinho Could Be Set to Quit Man Utd Next Summer

November 07, 2017

Jose Mourinho may not see out his contract at Manchester United, with rumours gathering pace that he could be set to quit.

Despite being just 11 league games into the new season, reports are becoming more and more frequent that Mourinho is disgruntled behind the scenes and may want out at the end of the season.

United sit second in the Premier League, but are now eight points adrift of neighbours Manchester City, and are top of their Champions League group after winning all four of their games so far.

Reports in recent days have also suggested that the Portuguese icon has reservations about penning a new deal at Old Trafford.

The consensus in the media is that there are a number of factors at play in Mourinho's potential exit from Old Trafford, and they have been summarised by writer Tom McDermott.

He wrote on Twitter: "Jose Mourinho reportedly disgruntled with some of the the goings-on at #MUFC and could leave the club at the end of this season. Is he after extended deal? Not sure. Think the length of time it took to get Matic over the line, failure to sign fourth player are factors.

"Also publicly flirted with PSG in recent weeks and taken aim at his own supporters. Spends time in The Lowry or in London with family.

"Probably other issues as well but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave at the end of this season."

Historically Mourinho has always succeeded in his second season in charge of a club - he won league titles at Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, but he'll have his work cut out if he is to deliver this time around with City looking strong.

